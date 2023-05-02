An unlikely guest stole the show at this year's Met Gala – and Twitter had a field day.

The star-studded event saw the likes of Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Paris Hilton, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky grace the carpet to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld.

While some feline-inspired outfits caught the attention of spectators, it soon turned into a bizarre debut for a cockroach at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The pesky insect was first spotted by Variety, who jokingly reported online: "A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala".

The footage shows photographer Kevin Mazur taking a series of snaps of the uninvited guest that was crushed later in the night.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP," the publication tweeted.



Inevitably, people turned to Twitter quipped with jokes and memes about the Met Gala cockroach.

One joked that many celebrities were overshadowed by the roach, writing: "The Met Gala cockroach made more noise than the whole Met Gala,"

Another humoured: "A Cockroach at the Met Gala is Twitter. I can’t explain why but that sentence makes sense."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Journalists and photographers were that bored waiting for Rihanna at the Met Gala that they started taking photos of a cockroach. I’ve never been more proud of the journalism industry."













The cockroach wasn't the first unexpected sighting of the night, with Doja Cat, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X sporting some bold looks.

As the theme was "in honour of Karl," they opted to pay homage to the late designer's cat, Choupette.

While Choupette was reported to attend the exclusive event in honour of her late owner, the feline took to Instagram to announce she would be staying at home.



"Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala in tribute to Daddy [Lagerfeld], but we preferred to stay peacefully and cosy at home," the caption read.

"We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

