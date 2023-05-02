Why were Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressed as cats at the Met Gala?

Doja Cat, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X were among celebrities at this year's Met Gala "in honour of Karl" – and they all had one thing in common. They dressed as cats.

The event saw cat-themed outfits dominate the red carpet, which paid homage to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet, Choupette.

Doja Cat stunned in a fitted backless silver gown by Oscar de la Renta, complete with a feathered train. Attention soon turned to her face, wearing cat-inspired prosthetics and cat eye makeup.

The rapper took it one step further during her first Met Gala event and meowed in response to Vogue reporters on the carpet.

Another bold look included Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto dressed in a giant fluffy cat costume.



Leto posed for photos before removing the head in the main hall and changing into another outfit.

Rapper Lil Nas X also gave a nod to the late fashion designer's cat, with silver body paint covering his body topped with crystals and pearls.

His look was complete with an embellished face mask.

Inevitably, the feline fashion drew a lot of attention online, with many taking to Twitter equipped with memes.

















While Choupette was reported to attend the exclusive event in honour of her late owner, the feline took to Instagram to announce she would be staying at home.



"Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala in tribute to Daddy [Lagerfeld], but we preferred to stay peacefully and cosy at home," the caption read.

"We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."





