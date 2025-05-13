Mia Khalifa made it clear she isn't a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck in a recent social media post, and it has turned into an instant meme.

It all started when the 29-year-old former adult star shared some love for rapper Rubi Rose, who posted a photo of herself displaying her sculpted back and hourglass figure in a car park as she leaned down and touched the bottom of her leg.

The photo went viral with over 65.4 million views and 273,000 likes, and as a result it caught the attention of Khalifa, who requested one detail to be removed from the background of the snap.

“Can someone pls photoshop the c*bertruck out so I can make this my wallpaper,” Mia posted. She then added: “I don’t know how, and I refuse to ask Chatgpt.”

Soon, Khalifa's post also went viral with 34.5 million views and 238,000 likes, as social media users amusingly responded to the request... but not quite how Khalifa wanted, prompting the meme.

"I don’t normally do this though. Here you go," one person wrote, and simply added the text: "Pretend I am not here" over the Cybertruck.









Well, it's not a Cybertruck at least....

A third person responded: "Here you go Mia I removed the Cybertruck for you," which they did, but also turned Rubi into a robot...

How about a dive instead?

Jump scare....

Despite all the memes, Khalifia got the cybertruck-free photo she wanted.

Elsewhere, 'The American mind can't comprehend this' meme explained, and Mia Khalifa 'mocks Tiffany Haddish' over first class Israel trip.

