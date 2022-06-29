Michael Owen seemingly reacted to his daughter Gemma, 19, taking part inLove Island's infamous heart rate challenge.

Tuesday night's episode (28 June) saw the islanders strut their stuff at the fire pit while dressed in scantily clad costumes. While most contestants wholeheartedly went for it (as though their lives depended on it), Charlie and his worm weren't as well received.

Some interesting results certainly stirred up drama in the villa, while others were expected: Luca Bish for Gemma.

Now, the former football ace has taken to Twitter with a short-but-sweet post that appears to epitomise his mood throughout the challenge:

Michael was also hit the meme treatment throughout the show, with viewers curious as to how the former Liverpool and Man United striker would react to his daughter taking part:



























Gemma's risqué performance almost had Luca declaring his love for her.



Following the lap dance in a black leotard and miniskirt, she admitted: "If Luca’s heart rate wasn’t raised the most by me I’ll be fuming. As much as it is a game, I’ll be fuming."

Following the results that Luca, who Gemma is partnered up with currently, confessed: "Listen, you know when there’s moments when they say that’s when you realised that you love someone…



"I thought it… I could have just had that! F**king hell."

While the 19-year-old is yet to be shown revealing who her dad is, Ikenna Ekwonna, who was voted off the show, said contestants already know.

“We didn’t really know until the second or third day but I don’t think the girls knew the guys knew,” he told spin off show ‘Aftersun’.

Love Island will return to screens tonight at 9pm on ITV2.



