Social media, particularly X / Twitter, has been sent into overdrive after Molly-Mae Hague announced on Instagram she and Tommy Fury have split after five years of being together.

A number of fans have shared their heartbreak for the couple with one saying "love isn't real" and another agreeing "love does not exist".

But alongside that, a number of Fiat 500 memes have been posted online too - in fact so many were shared, Fiat 500 has been trending alongside Molly-Mae on X / Twitter.

So why is Molly-Mae Hague so associated with the Fiat 500?

You may have seen the term 'Fiat 500 Twitter' used on the social media platform. It was coined by some to describe a certain stereotype of person.

That person in this case is usually (but not limited to) a woman from the UK in her 20s who loves going out, getting her hair and nails done and always ends Tweets with a kiss that get thousands and thousands of Retweets.

And they usually have a Fiat 500 bought on finance or by their parents which is where the term has come from.

Those that come into 'Fiat 500 Twitter' are seemingly associated with Molly-Mae because this is who her main audience is.

Following news of the breakup, one user posted on X / Twitter a number of photos of the car being crashed or recovered with damage.

Another posted a video of a Fiat 500 police car with the caption: "Fiat 500 Twitter trying to get to the bottom of why Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split up."

One user posted a 10 second video of a man screaming.

Another posted the Vince McMahon meme of him tearing up.

One user joked: "A queue of Fiat 500 cars have started to gather around the country to pay their respects as Molly-Mae announces her split from boyfriend of five years, Tommy Fury, causing major traffic jams."

Another posted a video of a man revving a bike with the caption: "Fiat 500s gathering today to pay their respects for Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split."

