'Love isn't real' declare fans as Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared their heartbreak for the couple splitting on social media, with one saying "love isn't real" and another agreeing "love does not exist".

The ex-Love Island stars have broken up after five years together.

They first met and got together on the fifth season of the popular ITV dating show Love Islandback in 2019 and went on to place second in the final.

Following their time in the villa, the influencers lived together in Manchester, then welcomed a daughter named Bambi in January 2023 and later announced their engagement in July of the same year.

Molly-Mae Hague announced the split on her Instagram story.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," she penned.

"After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Tommy Fury also shared an update on his story.

He said: "The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media as one user declared "love isn't real" after hearing the news.

Another agreed that "love does not exist".

One user posted that Simone Biles meme demanding to know "WHAT HAPPENED".

Another was left in utter disbelief at what has happened.

One is sad that the Molly-Mae and Tommy wedding "we've been waiting years for" will no longer happen.

Another sided with Molly-Mae saying "we go to war for her".

One simply said they "can't believe this".

Another said it "was not something I expected out of 2024".

