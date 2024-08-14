Influencer Molly-Mae Hague announces shock split from Tommy Fury

Ex-Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up after five years together.

Taking to Instagram Stories today (August 14), the influencer released a statement to her eight-million followers on the split.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," she wrote.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"While I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right.

"Molly-Mae x."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have split up / Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

The pair first met and got together on the fifth season of the popular ITV dating show Love Island back in 2019 and went on to place second in the final.

Following their time in the villa, the influencers lived together in Manchester, then welcomed a daughter named Bambi in January 2023 and later announced their engagement in July of the same year.

While Molly-Mae has released a statement, Tommy has not yet commented on social media about the breakup.

