Who is Mona Patel, the woman whose butterfly dress at the Met Gala went viral?

As more celebrities continue to stun at the Met Gala tonight, one surprising individual has taken the spotlight on social media.

One woman went viral after she wore a beautiful dress with moving butterflies up and down her arms on the red carpet, very fitting for 'The Garden of Time' dress code for this year's Met Gala.

But there was one issue, no one knew who she was.

But worry no more, people were quick to dig and find out that it is Mona Patel, an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, who goes by Haute Mona online. According to Patel's LinkedIn, she has founded numerous businesses as well as a venture capital firm called HauteX Ventures.

Patel stunned in an Iris van Herpen look, styled by Law Roach the long-time collaborator with Zendaya, and quickly attracted the attention of social media.

