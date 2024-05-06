Lea Michele, JLO, and others arrive at the Met Gala

It can be overwhelming trying to take in all the incredible looks at the biggest night in fashion, a.k.a the Met Gala, so here are some of the best looks of the night so far.

Co-Chair Bad Bunny did not disappoint in custom Maison Margela

Bad Bunny Getty Images

Whilst other co-chair JLO has stunned in a shocking, sheer, and dramatic dress by Schiaparelli made out of 2.5 million beads, she told Vogue. It's her 14th Met Gala and the star called being a co-chair an "honour".

JLO Getty Images

Perhaps the most anticipated guest, Zendaya, arrived without disappointing. Her Maison Margiela gown captured the internet's hearts quickly.

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala Getty Images

Actress Lily James took to the carpet in a gorgeous pink dress with black tulips.

Lily James Getty Images

Our favourite Barbies, Greta Gerwig and Emma Mackey, posed on the red carpet together alongside Zoe Saldana, Chemena Kamalli, and Sienna Miller.

Zoe Salanda, Emma Mackey, Greta Gerwig, Chemena Kamalli, and Sienna Miller Getty Images

Gleestar Lea Michele arrived showing off her baby bump in a dazzling blue Rodarte gown.

Lea Michele Getty Images

