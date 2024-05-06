Emma Chamberlain, Bad Bunny, and more stun at Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala's red carpet has just begun and we're already getting a taste of how celebrities (and their stylists) have interpreted the 'Garden of Time' dress code.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Met Gala organiser Anna Wintour, has arrived on the red - or should we say green? - carpet, in a custom Loewe floral black jacket over a white dress. Queue the 'florals for spring' jokes.

Anna Wintour Getty Images

TikTok creator Reece Feldman has also arrived in custom Thom Browne, again with floral motifs, paired with a Thom Browne dog handbag.

Reece Feldman Getty Images

Influencer and Vogue correspondent for the Met Gala, Emma Chamberlain, has arrived wearing custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Emma Chamberlain Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth, one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala, has arrived wearing Tom Ford, accompanied by his wife Elsa Patakay.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patakay Getty Images

Other co-chair, and highly anticipated appearance, Bad Bunny, is wearing Maison Margiela Artesianal Couture on this year's red carpet.

Bad Bunny Getty Images

With so much more to come, make sure to keep up-to-date on the red carpet looks on Indy100.

