A couple have gone around supermarkets secretly placing money in baby products in a bid to help out new parents.

Krystal Duhaney posted a video on Instagram which shows her visiting local Target stores in southern California and putting cash inside items such as formula.

In total, Duhaney and her husband Patrick apparently hid around $1,000, according to KABC. They said the so-called “Target run” was in a bid to “give back” to other mothers and fathers.

Duhaney wrote on the video: "When we had our first baby, we struggled to make ends meet. Now that I own a successful business, I wanted to give back. Because I know how hard it can be.”

In the caption she added: “We hope that the parents that purchase these items have a brighter day when they find our gifts.”

Krystal is a registered nurse and CEO of Milky Mama, which aims to give "breastfeeding and pumping support" to parents.

She told KABC: “As parents raising two young children, it's really important for us to let our children know... kindness matters and that you never know what somebody's going through.”

Duhaney and her husband went to a few different stores and plan to do some more in other stores soon, according to the Instagram video.

The clip ends by saying: “You’re doing a great job and your baby loves you so much! I hope this helps some mamas out!”

We’re sure it will.