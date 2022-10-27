Yet another viral TikTok trend has triggered health hazard warnings around potential dangers. This time, it's 'mouth taping', a so-called beauty hack that supposedly holds the key to better sleep and anti-ageing.

The hashtag alone (#mouthtaping) has garnered tens of millions of views, with many eager to try the trick for themselves.

But, what exactly is 'mouth taping'?

Many influencers have suggested that taping your mouth together while sleeping trains the mind to breathe through the nose.

This apparently helps against bad breath and gum disease, according to the TikTokers, with further claims suggesting it's the key to anti-ageing.



In one TikTok, which racked up 4.4 million views, @isabelle.lux said: "I tape my mouth shut every single day… Sleeping properly is really important to anti-ageing and looking and feeling your best."

In another viral clip, blogger and podcaster Lauryn Bossick (@laurynbossick) claimed the method made her wake up with "so much more energy."





What have experts said about it?



Sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told CNN: “If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous.”

“There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful — and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it,” Dasgupta added.

She said there was "limited evidence" of the benefits, and if a person is desperate to try it out for themselves, Dasgupta advises to be evaluated for obstructive sleep apnea first.

Meanwhile, another doctor mirrored the same sentiment.

David Schulman, professor of medicine at Emory School of Medicine and president of the American College of Chest Physicians, told CNBC: “I do not advocate that patients tape their mouth for sleep,”

“And certainly, if they snore and might have sleep apnea, that can get worse. So that’s particularly a dangerous thing to do.”

