Former MrBeast employees say you 'have to be prepared for anything'

People who were previously employed by MrBeast have spoken about their experience of working for the world’s most popular YouTuber, and made it clear that you always have to be prepared for absolutely anything.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his larger-than-life videos, with bombastic stunts and huge set pieces.

All of that takes a lot of work behind the scenes, and judging by the testimony of former employees, it’s far from your average 9-5 job.

Speaking to Business Insider, five of the people who used to work with Donaldson spoke about their time with him.

Britt Carter revealed that one day she got a call out of the blue telling her to drive to the Great Smoky Mountains straight away – a journey of six hours.

YouTube/MrBeast

Carter said: "You had to be prepared for anything. It was an all-hands-on-deck, all-the-time kind of thing."

Carter went on to speak about the job, which she held for six months, saying: "You'd have days where everything was going wrong, working so hard and physically killing yourself to make something happen. But then, the next day, you'd pull off these incredible stunts and pieces of content, and you were on such a high that it makes you forget all those hard hours and days."

She later said: "Everybody knew that the mission of the company was to create the best possible video. That came before everything else. That was always the goal. If there was something that could make the video better, you would always defer to what could create the better content."

