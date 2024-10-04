MrBeast has declared he would not let Cristiano Ronaldo surpass him as the most subscribed YouTube channel without a fight and would want to work with Lionel Messi to stop it from happening.

Earlier this week, the YouTuber appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast alongside KSI, where they discussed MrBeast's upcoming Amazon series, the launch of Lunchly and Ronaldo's notable rise to threatening his title of YouTube's most subscribed channel.

Ronaldo only joined YouTube in August and has already grown the account to 63 million subscribers, breaking the record for the most new subscribers in a month too.

When the conversation turned to Ronaldo's rapid rise to YouTube fame, MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, said: "I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on."

MrBeast called Ronaldo the "real life Mr Rizz," and acknowledged he was "crushing" his new venture.

"If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo," he admitted.



That said, the 26-year-old said he doesn't plan on "going down without a fight," adding "if [he’s] got to do a Messi collab" to fight Ronaldo's threat, he would do.

MrBeast would not let his title of YouTube's most subscribed channel go 'without a fight' / Getty Images

On August 21, Ronaldo announced his YouTube venture on Instagram with a promo for the "surprise" account, encouraging followers to "SIUUUbscribe".



Ronaldo racked up 14.6 million subscribers and 19 video uploads in just 17 hours, surpassing a collective total of 40 million views.



"I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real," Ronaldo said in the channel's launch announcement.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

"I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will surprise people!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.