Huge details announced in MrBeast's new $5m gameshow

MrBeast has shared a huge new detail about his upcoming $5m gameshow which has been commissioned by Prime Video.

The popular YouTuber took to X / Twitter to reveal how many people will be participating in Beast Games and how they can apply.

MrBeast revealed there will be 5,000 people in with the chance of getting on the show by applying.

He even shared a sign-up link to the gameshow with the biggest prize in history.

Im giving away $5,000,000 in the largest game show ever in history. If you want to compete in Beast Games (I need 5,000 people lol) apply here - https://t.co/Cy2XVKCLHe

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 27, 2024

In March, MrBeast agreed a deal with Prime Video to host the 'greatest gameshow' with a staggering $5m prize for one winner and the show has been ordered to series.

At the time, MrBeast said: "My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms.

"Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever."

