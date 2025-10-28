Ms Rachel flooded with praise after being crowned one of Glamour's 'Women of the Year'

Ms Rachel has become a household name for millions – and rightfully so.

Just six years ago, Rachel Accurso was a stay-at-home mum sharing baby and toddler learning videos to help children develop speech and recognise letters, colours, numbers and animal sounds – inspired by her son Thomas, who experienced a speech delay.

Now, she’s nothing short of a cultural icon, and has just been crowned one of Glamour’s Women of the Year.

What began as a small project has grown into a global movement. Ms Rachel started by sharing methods recommended by therapists and early childhood experts, all grounded in research and empathy.

Fast forward to 2025, and she’s amassed an extraordinary 13 billion YouTube views and more than 17 million subscribers, alongside a line of books, toys and even a Netflix series.

Beyond her educational content, Ms Rachel has also used her platform to advocate for children in Gaza – raising funds, spreading awareness, and even welcoming three-year-old Rahaf from Gaza onto her show.

She’s also been candid about experiences with postpartum depression, and has gracefully brushed off far-right criticism for posting a Pride Month message to her followers.

Praise soon came flooding in for Ms Rachel and her win, with one writing: "As pure a heart as there is. We should all aspire to be like her."

Another penned: "I love this woman. Humanity needs more people like her."

Meanwhile, a third noted that the win was "extremely well deserved," adding: "We should cherish the people who stand for fairness and can touch the hearts of people in such a pure and authentic way."

Speaking to Glamour about her legacy, Ms Rachel shared: "I don’t look at that as being important. I just want to serve God and others every day in every way I can, and speak up for children and help children who are in unimaginable situations every day to the best of my ability, every moment."

