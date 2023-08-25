Mum reduced to tears as paralysed son is taken to a brothel

A mother was reduced to happy tears after detailing her son's first experience at a brothel, thanks to a famed influencer.

In a viral clip posted to TikTok, Willem Powerfish (@powerfish_real) took a paralysed man named Jake, his mother Gail, his carer Banish and his best friend Kyle on Jake's first fishing trip in 12 years.

Willem asked Gail about Jake's romantic relationships since his tragic car accident that left him losing all control over his body other than his mouth and and movement of his thumbs.

He went on to suggest that they should take him to the brothel, telling Jake: "You can decide if you like the woman or not. If you don't like it, you don't have to do it."

A snippet shows Jake being taken into the establishment, with Willem giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Following Jake's experience with a sex worker, his mother said: "She said she did a few things, he got very erect so she got on top and he did the whole thing."

"Unreal," she added.





Speaking to the camera, Gail said: "I hope it gets through to some people that even though we have brain injuries or impairments, we still have needs."

Many support workers flocked to the clip to thank the influencer, with one writing: "As a support worker of quite a few young people both female and male in all seriousness, this is so so important for so many reasons."

Another added: "As a support worker, this is needed. It’s the thing people don’t talk about."

"Legend status has been achieved by the Powerfish once again," a third penned.

One noted: "The play-by-play from the Mom is WILD."

