Mum sparks debate for handcuffing daughter to her on shopping trip

A mother has sparked debate thanks to a viral TikTok that saw her handcuff her young daughter to her while they were out shopping.

The TikTok video posted by @alexishealth has been viewed almost 13 million times and showed Alexis out shopping with her daughter who was sitting in a trolley.

The mother then attached one side of a handcuffed leash device to her wrist, before asking for her daughter's hand and attaching the other side to her wrist.

Captioning the clip, Alexis wrote: “I’m tired of the world being this way but I’m NEVER tired of protecting my girls. I’m okay looking like a crazy mom. As long as my babies are safe.”

While Alexis claimed the leash was for her daughter’s safety the video received a mixed reaction. While some wholeheartedly agreed, other viewers felt the leash was a little bit “too much”.

One person commented: “I’m not guna lie I thought those were a bit nuts when I first saw them but now that I have a baby I completely get it!!!! It’s a must!!”

Another agreed, writing: “I would rather someone accuse me of being overprotective than under. If that’s the worst thing someone could say oh well! Bless their heart!”

Someone else said: “Idc what anyone says I’m doing this. Call me crazy but I will always be a protective mom first.”

However, another TikToker argued: “She’s not a dog, you can do better than this!”

“Instead of putting her on a freakin leash you could just make sure to watch her,” another commented.

