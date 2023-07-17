Mum hires erotic dancer for her son as an 18th birthday present

A modern mum hired an erotic dancer for her son’s 18th birthday.

The unnamed mother is seen carrying a cake for her lad, seated in the middle of a dark room with several pals looking on from the side.

She tells him to wish for whatever his heart desires because he is now 18.

The young man closes his eyes, makes a wish, and blows out the candle on the cake.

The mother then makes the birthday boy close his eyes as the music starts playing.

She then calls in the dancer, who enters the room in a saucy mask and tight dress.

The young man, also not named, appears shocked by his birthday gift.





He covers his face in embarrassment while his mum whoops loudly.

The woman is seen performing a saucy dance on the birthday boy as the clip comes to an end.

The bizarre birthday bash took place in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

One local said: “I thought Spider-Man was going to come out.”

Another wrote: “The best mum award definitely goes to her.”

Alan joked: “Birthday boy ‘I only wanted a PS5, Xbox or one of those PCs that streamers use’.”

Sumon commented: “Guess I was born in the wrong part of the world.”





Frank remarked: “Bro will never ask anything from his mum again.”

Jess said: “Let’s see how much she laughs when he has a kid at 19.”

Jonathan wrote: “Haha, what a modern mum, but how embarrassing for your mum to see you like that.”

A video of the coming-of-age party has gone viral on Instagram with 23 million views and 1.8 million likes.