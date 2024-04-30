Kick streamer N3on reportedly had his account temporarily suspended after being involved in a hit and run incident live on his feed.

N3on, real name Rangesh Mutama, is a 19-year-old content creator with more than 293,000 followers on Kick.

As Dexerto reports, Mutama was involved in a hit and run incident in New York while filming himself in the passenger seat of a Lamborghini.

The car was being driven by New York street racer Squeeze Benz.

After swerving through traffic, the car collided with another vehicle. N3on asked for the driver to stop the car and allow him to leave the vehicle.

Earlier in the stream, N3on was reassured by Squeeze Benz that no dangerous driving would take place – with N3on saying that he did not want the “brand risk”.

“We’re just going to go on a little ride along with the other BMWs, give you a little taste of the New York car culture. If things get crazy, you just stay stop and we pull over right there,” Squeeze Benz said.

“We don’t want to be a brand risk, we want to look good, we want to work with you in the future, and we want to work with everybody else, so we’re not trying to look risky or look like criminals,” N3on said.

However, after the hit and run incident took place, N3on’s account was reportedly taken down.

A 404 message reportedly showed on his page after the incident. However, his page now seems to have been restored.

It's the most recent time N3on has been in the news, after he was involved in an altercation with a young Kick streamer, known as Kizzy, who has gained notoriety online after filming himself harassing members of the public.

