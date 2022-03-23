The humble crumpet has caused quite the stir online – because people can't decide what they're called.

Social media user Phil Sledge kicked off the debate by simply sharing a photo of the breakfast favourite to Twitter, asking people what they were called in their area.

The post was flooded with thousands of passionate responses. And while many were adamant the quintessentially British treat was, in fact, "crumpets", others weren't so sure.

Coming in second was: "pikelets", followed by the absurd suggestion of "English muffins." Others were more concerned about the lack of butter.

"I call them crumpets, but my wife calls them pikelets," one said. We were brought up in villages less than 3 miles apart, so I've no idea why she calls them by the wrong name."

Another added: "This tweet was a learning curve because I thought everyone called them crumpets?"

Luckily, the official Deliveroo Twitter stepped in with some sense, saying: "It's crumpets and any other answer is just plain wrong. Thanks for coming to our TED talk."

While Heinz wrote: "We call them circles of joy.

Even Britain's largest bakery brand, Warburton's, refers to them as crumpets.

So, what's the difference between a crumpet and a pikelet?



It all comes down to the thickness of the dough.

A pikelet tends to be thinner and is not cooked in a ring, and so it can differ in shape. The crumpet is soft and spongey, though it was traditionally hard in texture up until the Victorian era.

Which side are you on?

