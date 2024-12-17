Woman slammed for wearing body paint to a gym, claims it was a 'social experiment'

Fans of a Kick streamer are remembering when she hit back at backlash after wearing body paint in a gym as a 'social experiment'.

In the clip posted on X/Twitter, Natalie Reynolds was politely confronted by a fellow gym member who called her attire "inappropriate."

"If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am," he said, to which Natalie responded: "I do have clothes on."

The gymgoer then said: "Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field."



As he walks off, he appears to tell the streamer and her camera crew that they're also not supposed to "videotape" in the gym.

The clip soon opened the floodgates to criticism, with one person calling it "indecent exposure," while others commented on the sanitary side of using the gym equipment.

"That dude was 100 per cent right," one wrote. "He called out your degenerate behaviour and you played the victim."

Another reiterated: "And the guy is right. Imagine a man walking around the gym like this, he would be kicked out and banned for life."

A third responded: "Gym is to work out not go to show off painted clothes. She should be banned for life."

Meanwhile, another user said they were "sick of influencers," adding: "Walking around with security thinking you’re untouchable."

In a tweet later that day, Natalie claimed she was also wearing a gym bra and bathing suit bottoms, writing: "Why everyone acting like I was naked lmao. The amount of women who wear pants up the ass at the gym… This is nothing bad at all."

She then compared the response to her clip with a male YouTuber, writing: "So a guy YouTuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace pls."

This article was first published on 28 December 2023

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.