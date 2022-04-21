TikTok brand accounts seem to get braver by the day.

The Australian soap Neighbours was cut in March after almost 37 years on the air. Previously, in the lead-up to the last episode was set to air in August, the staff member in charge of the soap's official TikTok page has chose to go rogue.

The account @NeighboursTV currently has 42,000 followers and on Wednesday they shared a meme mocking rival soap Home and Away.

The TikTok video starts off with the popular social media audio that says, "I wouldn’t wish that upon my worst enemy."

@neighbourstv 🤭 jk it’s all love for summer bay 😚 #Neighbours #homeandaway

It then says, "Unless, of course, we’re talking about my enemy Gwyneth Paltrow..." Then a picture of the Home and Away cast goes up on screen, referring to the fact that the account wishes they were cut instead of them

The TikTok further joked about the rivalry in the caption, writing: "Jk it’s all love for Summer Bay."

People in their comments shared their thoughts about the rivalry.

"Neighbours is the superior Aussie soap! I'm gonna cry when it ends 😭" wrote one person.

Another person said, "I’ll be sad when Neighbours stops. 😢 I don’t watch it anymore but will Home & Away be staying on Ch5 here in the uk."

One critic wrote in the comments, "'Home and Away is better sorry," to which the Neighbours account replied: "It's OK Sarah ur allowed to share ur wrong opinion."

