Netflix has launched an invaluable feature that allows people to boot unwanted lurkers off their accounts in one click.

Users will be able to view all of the devices linked to their accounts and have the option to sign out of specific ones. The streaming service suggests it will be particularly useful for those travelling over the festive period to keep track of where your account was, or is, being used.

On Tuesday (November 15), the 'Managing Access and Devices' tool was implemented into the platform, which users can find in Account Settings. It will give an easy view of recent devices that have streamed from their account.

Previously, the way to remove moochers from a Netflix account was to sign out of all devices and change the password.

"This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android," Netflix explained.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

iStock





The new feature comes as no surprise after Netflix's mission to prompt freeloaders to create their own accounts and discourage away from sharing.

Earlier this year, the platform tested out a paid feature to cut down on password sharing.

In a blog post at the time, they said that account sharing between households is "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members".

"So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more," Chengyi Long, the company’s director of product innovation, continued.

Sharing account details with those who you do not live with is not allowed under Netflix’s Terms of Use, but that hasn’t stopped users from allowing friends and family members to access accounts with their logins.

Clause 4.2 of their terms said: “The Netflix service and any content accessed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.