Beware! Redditors have put together a brief list of things that you really shouldn't Google.

They are mostly things that are quite gross, some of which we filtered out because they're simply too NSFW, but some of them are for your own good.

Be warned that if you do choose to search for the things on the below list, they may not have pleasant results.

We've done our best to describe, but we will not hyperlink. We're not monsters.

See the list, below:

1. Fournier

New York Knicks NBA player Evan Fournier's nickname is "Never Google" and there's a reason.

Evan Fournier Getty Images

His last name, which is an old French word for "Boulanger" (or "Breadmaker"), is also the name of a type of gangrene that affects the genitalia. No reason to go looking there.



2. Krokodil

The street name for Desomorphine, a morphine derivative with powerful opioid effects, has been used as a substitute for heroin in Russia and Ukraine.

The side effects of the often-illegally produced drugs include toxic substances which can "cook" the skin, or cause large-scale tissue infection or damage in the injected area. It's become known as a flesh-eating drug.



3. Your favorite food

You're only going to make yourself hungry.



4. Mouth larva

One Redditor was looking for 'moth larva' and instead ran into this best.

We can confirm, it's exactly what you'd expect and you shouldn't go there.



5. Google

Haven't you heard that 100 percent true thing about the infinite loop and the world ending?

Google iStock

Googling Google will only lead to more Google pages - a waste of time.

Also, chances are your URL field is also a search bar - save yourself some time and search for what you're looking for.



6. Calculus Bridge

It sounds like a difficult math problem but it's actually a major dental issue.

Calculus bridge is hardened plaque across the teeth. Generally, it has to be chipped away by a dentist. It's not that pretty.



7. Your e-mail address

It can be illuminating to see what you're linked to online, and sometimes terrifying.

Reddit users reported stolen accounts, spam, password leaks, and more. In fact, it's probably safest to search to double-check, even if you don't like what you find.

A recommended tool to find if you've been compromised in a data breach is haveibeenpwned.com, which may let you know.



8. Ring Avulsion

This is definitely not for the squeamish. We'll save you the trouble of looking it up.

Ring avulsion is an injury that occurs when a ring on your finger either catches on something or creates so much pressure it severely damages the soft tissue in your finger. Worst case scenario is can cause your finger to rip off your hand.



9. Your Symptoms

A tale as old as time. You're sneezing with a sore throat but Google will say you have a rare terminal illness. Don't send yourself spiraling, chances are you just have a cold. But if you think you are seriously ill, you should go see a doctor.



