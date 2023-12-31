The funniest New Year's memes to ring in 2024

It's New Year's Eve again and we finally have a chance to bid goodbye to 2023 once and for all.

Whether you've had a good year or a bad year, December 31st is always a perfect time to get together with friends to go out or head to low-key parties and ring in the next 12 months.

Two things are guaranteed on New Year's Eve 1) lots of drinking and dancing 2) lots of fireworks. Depending on where you are in the world you might also need a clock but most of you will be able to look out of the window and see the festivities beginning at midnight.

If you are short of a laugh too there are always trusted memes that we can turn to to raise a smile or two and distract us from making any ill-advised New Year's resolutions.

So regardless of what you are doing on New Year's Eve here are some of our favourite memes about the occasion.

































































Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.