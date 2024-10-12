Nick Cannon admits to attending a Diddy party aged 16

Nick Cannon openly admitted that he attended one of Diddy's parties when he was around the age of 16.

The father of 12 appeared on Friday's episode of The Breakfast Club where he and host Jess Hilarious shared they had attended one of the parties.

"I have even been to one when I was a kid like 16, 17 standing outside," Cannon said, which was met with a shocked reaction from DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God.

"I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York," Cannon continued.

"Like how the 'One More Chance' video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late '90s."

In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, entertainment editor Jason Lee clarified: "I want to be very clear on the conflation between going to a 'Diddy party' and then going to 'Diddy after dark'.

"I said yesterday on a programme that it's like, you pass by the door and see a party in an apartment, you go in and have a drink and then go home and realise Jeffrey Dahmer was eating and killing people," Jason said as an example.

Following a string of 120 new allegations, including 25 who were children at the time, Diddy's lawyer said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

