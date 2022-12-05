TikTok sensation Noodle, the Pug who became famous for his "bones or no bones" predictions has sadly passed away.

The 14-year-old dog and owner Jonathan Graziano (@jongraz) amassed 4.5m followers on the platform after playing the "no bones" game each morning where Noodle would either stand up or plop back over onto his dog bed.

It would be declared a "no bones" day if Noodle flopped back to his bed, where Graziano explained it those days were for self-care and looking after yourself.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While a "bones day" meant that it would be a positive day where people can achieve their goals and objectives.

In a recent TikTok, Graziano broke the sad news about Noodle's passing to the doggo's followers.

"I'm so sorry to have to tell you this, but Noodle passed yesterday," an emotional Graziano said.

"He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad, it's incredibly difficult. It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive."

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can,” he added.

“I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness. He made millions of people happy - what a run! Thank you for loving him."

"It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be," he wrote in the caption.





@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️

Since sharing the tragic news, the video has received over 17m views, as people expressed their condolences and kind words in the comment section.

One person wrote: "Now everyday is bones day...I'm so sorry for your loss! Noodle was loved by all and will never be forgotten!"



"Sending you all the hugs! Noodle is waiting for you on the rainbow bridge with nothing but bones days," another person said.

Someone else added: "No Jon, thank YOU for sharing Noodle with all of us. You both brought so much joy to all of us. Much love."

"Noodle will be missed by millions. I'm so sorry for your loss," a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.