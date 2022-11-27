We all know that times are tough for everyone at the moment and while OnlyFans might not be an option for everyone it is clearly work for one woman who was previously having to feed her family on food stamps.

28-year-old Rebecca Goodwin, was struggling to feed her two daughters, 4 and 11, and had survived on food vouchers for more than a month.

The family got by on just six bags of food, with each voucher providing five days worth of food. Realising that she couldn't continue like this, Goodwin decided to start an OnlyFans page and earn more than £1000 after just 10 days on the platform and now makes up to £100,000-a-month via the website.

The mum-of-two was able to save enough to buy herself a £230k four-bed house and a £45k Porsche – things she would never have dreamed of affording three years ago.

Rebecca, an Only Fans creator, from Mansfield, Derbyshire, said: “I was living off six bags of food for myself and my two daughters for over a month.

“I couldn’t even afford to throw my daughter a first birthday party. I started Only Fans out of desperation and ended up making £1.6k in the first 10 days. It was madness. I had never earned so much in a month before. Now I’ve been able to buy a four-bed house and a Porsche. My eldest knows about what I do and it doesn’t bother her at all.”

Rebecca couldn’t afford her gas and electric bills and was surviving on food vouchers to feed her family.

She said: “I was a single mum and I couldn’t work as I had a baby and wouldn’t be able to afford childcare for her. I was looking for things I could do from home. I had a lot of guilt over the things I couldn’t provide for them. We were living on six bags of food full of tins of soup and lots of Uncle Bens for over a month.

“I couldn’t even afford formula for my baby. I knew Only Fans was a massive risk but I was desperate.I had asked for my third food voucher and they had talked about getting social services involved because I was struggling. I knew I had to give Only Fans a try.”

Rebecca started her Only Fans page in April 2019 and was shocked at how quickly it took off.

She said: “I had dipped my toe in by seeing if people would buy content on Snapchat but I was still shocked. I made £1.6k in 10 days. Then I started making £10k a month and now I make between £60 and £100k a month. I couldn’t apply for a mortgage because my job isn’t considered stable and I have a bad credit score because of my past. Just before I started Only Fans I was in £15k of debt and got a debt relief order. I saved for six months to buy a four-bed house outright.”





Rebecca now loves her job and spends her days working from home and when she wants.

“I do get a lot of strange requests. A guy asked me to poo in a Tupperware and send it in the post but I didn't do that. I’ve sent dirty bathwater and underwear in the post before.”

She is also known for her unusual collection of sex toys - including silicone versions of a corn on the cob, umbrella, carrot, a screw champagne bottle and a traffic cone.

She added: “I’m known as traffic cone girl a lot of the time because I have sex toy traffic cone."

Rebecca said her family and friends are nothing but supportive of her career, saying: “My mum is all for it. She loves it. They are all very accepting because they saw how in trouble I was. My eldest knows what I do and she’s not bothered.

“My youngest saw a gnome toy as I was opening it when it came through the post, and she said 'is this santa claus?'

“If they grow up around a sex positive environment it is normalised.”

