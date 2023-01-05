OnlyFans star Kiki Klout reveals where she hangs out to find sugar daddies

OnlyFans content creator Kiki Klout has opened up and revealed the place she visits to snag sugar daddies.

In the 29 December installment of the Barstool Sports’ podcast, OnlyStans, the 27-year-old spilled the beans.

When Klout was asked by host Glenny Balls if she attends events where she believes “rich white guys will be,” she didn’t deny it.

“Of course… You go there, possibly find a strip club, but that was like back in the day. I haven’t really done it in a while, but like, find a strip club dance there and then, you know, conversate with the people,” she said.

Then she shared the place where someone can “feel the energy of all the sugar daddies.”

“Go hang out at restaurants where you feel the energy of all the sugar daddies gathering in one. I call those sugar daddy watering holes.



“Sit there, grab a cocktail and then they sometimes start conversations with you or spark a conversation. You can feel the energy that they’re interested, and one thing leads to another,” Klout said.

Balls asked: “So it’s an awkward moment when you have to be like, ‘hey, could I get some cash?’”

Klout replied: “No, it’s not an awkward moment because it’s mutual.”

Not too long after, Balls and Klout acted out a sugar daddy/sugar baby scenario at a bar, in which Klout hypothetically asked for a “mojito,” and Balls said he would put it on his “tab.”

In other parts of the interview, Klout spoke about celebrating her getting into the porn game in 2018, her favourite porn memory, and how she was previously a Panera bread employee and a mail lady for three years.

Klout is also a Published Playmate June 2022, an Urban X Awards Rising Female Star 2022, and has 182,000 followers on Instagram.

Check out the full OnlyStans episode below.

Kiki Klout Teaches Us Where To Find Sugar Daddies | Only Stans Ep. 34 youtu.be





