10 of the funniest pancake day memes for Shrove Tuesday 2023

Pancake day has rolled round again - are you excited?.
Traditionally, the occasion formally known as Shrove Tuesday is the feast day before Christians observe Lent for 40 days and give up treats in the lead-up to Easter.
But now everyone gets involved because it is a great excuse to munch on some sweet food, and in a time of permacrisis who can say no to that?
Anyway, as with any notable occasion, people have commented on the day on social media via memes, cringe puns and viral observations.
With that in mind, here are some memes about the food-filled day:
\u201cI can\u2019t believe it\u2019s Pancake Day tomorrow!\n\nThat really cr\u00eaped up on me...\n\n#PancakeDay\u201d— The Dad Joke Man (@The Dad Joke Man) 1676922105
\u201cPancake day > Valentine\u2019s Day\u201d— \u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | - \ud83d\udc9b (@\u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | - \ud83d\udc9b) 1676362832
\u201cPetition for #Pancakeday to be a Bank Holiday so we can process our sugar rush in peace\u201d— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1676970000
\u201cMaking pancakes is a bit like having children.\nThe first one usually turns out a bit weird, but the subsequent ones are normally not too bad and by then you're better at not dropping them on the floor.\n\nHappy Pancake Day everyone \ud83e\udd5ex\u201d— ShoolieW \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@ShoolieW \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1676961537
\u201cHappy #PancakeDay from the team at Miss Macaroon!\u201d— Miss Macaroon (@Miss Macaroon) 1613466067
\u201cYour partner \u201cyou seriously can\u2019t eat another pancake \u2026 you\u2019ve had 12 already\u2026...\u201d\n\nYou\u2026\u2026. #PancakeDay\u201d— Super Hans (@Super Hans) 1676967747
\u201cI was too poorly to celebrate Pancake Day yesterday so here\u2019s to the meme that keeps on giving \ud83d\ude42 and hopefully a nice pancake later\u201d— \ud83c\udf84\ud83e\udd36\ud83c\udffb\u2744\ufe0f\ud83e\udd76Seasquirrel \ud83e\udd80\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83d\udc3f (@\ud83c\udf84\ud83e\udd36\ud83c\udffb\u2744\ufe0f\ud83e\udd76Seasquirrel \ud83e\udd80\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83d\udc3f) 1518599395
\u201c\u201cHow many pancakes do you want for breakfast??\u201d\n\nMe\u2026..\n\n #PancakeDay\u201d— Super Hans (@Super Hans) 1676967920
\u201cPancake Day Schedule:\n\n- Wake up \n- See if Father Pancake has been \n- Open all your pancakes \n- Cook Pancake Lunch \n- Watch King\u2019s Pancake Speech\n- Fall asleep for a bit \n- Watch a pancake film\n- Make sandwich from pancake leftovers\n- Bed\u201d— VeryBritishProblems (@VeryBritishProblems) 1676926130
The memes even got political, because, why not?
\u201cI can't compete with this guy when it comes to being a prize tosser.\n#PancakeDay\u201d— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody Rishi Sunak) 1676966909
If you are planning on chowing down on some batter today, be warned.
The flour, fat and oil contained in the crepes can harden in pipes and lead to blockages which can damage drains, according to experts speaking to the Evening Standard.
Better eat them all in one sitting then. We reckon that shouldn't be too much of a problem.
