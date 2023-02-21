10 of the funniest pancake day memes for Shrove Tuesday 2023

Pancake day has rolled round again - are you excited?.

Traditionally, the occasion formally known as Shrove Tuesday is the feast day before Christians observe Lent for 40 days and give up treats in the lead-up to Easter.

But now everyone gets involved because it is a great excuse to munch on some sweet food, and in a time of permacrisis who can say no to that?

Anyway, as with any notable occasion, people have commented on the day on social media via memes, cringe puns and viral observations.

With that in mind, here are some memes about the food-filled day:

The memes even got political, because, why not?

If you are planning on chowing down on some batter today, be warned.

The flour, fat and oil contained in the crepes can harden in pipes and lead to blockages which can damage drains, according to experts speaking to the Evening Standard.

Better eat them all in one sitting then. We reckon that shouldn't be too much of a problem.

