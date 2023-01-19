'Pearl Harbor was an inside job' post resurfaces but not all is as it seems

On Facebook, there is a group called the “Politics and Sociology Confederacy”:

It has this as its banner image…

Yes, that is the flag of Isis at the bottom, and a Nazi eagle at the top...

Its "constitution" explains:

*We DO NOT bow to the will of Facebook's Terms of Service. Zuckerberg is our common enemy, he is to us what King George was to the American founding fathers. Facebook TOS is Orwellian and in violation of freedom speech, and thus we refuse to follow it.

On Boxing Day 2016, a man called Caleb Harris II posted a map on the group. He questioned whether the Pearl Harbor attack actually happened:

His post coincided with the late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Hawaii that week, which marked the 75th anniversary of the attack and the start of US involvement in the Second World War.





Now, there are obviously several problems with his post:

The Pearl Harbor attack took place in 1941

They used aircraft carriers

Um, the Earth is not flat

Japan is not actually that far away from Hawaii

Here's a different angle from Google Maps...

Harris II's post was subsequently screengrabbed and has been shared thousands of times:

It has also reappeared on Twitter in recent days, sparking even more confusion:













Some people genuinely questioned his point:





Others appeared to back his 'conspiracy':





And others made jokes:

So just how confused is Caleb Harris II about geography (and history)? His Facebook bio shows he likes to josh around:





And he’s also left some revealing comments since the post went viral…





Harris told indy100 in 2016that he was flabbergasted how many people had shared the post:



I posted the photo in the Politics and Sociology group for a joke as it clearly isn't a very serious group, then Wednesday night it began popping up on my news feed and I started getting messages from people who took it too seriously.

I still am surprised at how many people took it seriously, it was intended to be a joke and so I am glad that many people have gotten a good laugh out of it.

