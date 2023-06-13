The 'genius' reason why people are now wearing fishing vests on flights

A jet-setter has been hailed a "genius" after sharing a hack to avoid paying extra baggage fees.

In a viral TikTok circulating across the platform, Julie Waters (@dance.likenooneswatching) sported a fishing vest as part of her airport outfit filled with extra items to see whether she could successfully board the flight.

The savvy traveller claimed to have packed a week's worth of clothes in the vest while flying with Spirit Airlines.

"No one batted an eye, but a friend did make a comment that someone could have thought you were some kind of crazy Unabomber-type person so that would be the biggest downside," she told the Wall Street Journal.

"What I really want to try is the pillowcase one, where instead of a pillow it’s full of clothes."



@dance.likenooneswatching Will this packing hack work? Extra bag fees?💰🚫 No thanks! 🧳 #travelhacks #airplanetiktok #airplanehack #traveltips #savemoney #fishingvest #airportoutfit #airportfit #losangeles #lax #spiritairlines #frugal #travel #packing #flight #packinghacks This fishing vest is a great packing hack! Don't pay extra baggage fees for your flight. This fishing vest held a week's worth of clothes. I got it from Dick's Sporting Goods. 🙌🏼😂 Go get your's! Follow me for more great life hacks! 🥰🤣









The concept was also explored by fellow TikToker, @cheapholidayexpert, who also took to the platform with her packing hack.

She managed to pack everything from a bikini, a deck of cards to a portable speaker, a laptop and deodorant.

“After stuffing my pants in a neck pillow and using a duty-free bag, it was only time before I reached the heady heights of leisurewear,” Cheap Holiday Expert jokes in the video’s caption.

The clip racked up almost two million views and hundreds more comments.









@cheapholidayexpert Packing hack #3 - A FISHING VEST 🎣 After stuffing my pants in a neck pillow and using a duty free bag, it was only time before I reached the heady heights of leisurewear 🦺 Not only is it super stylish (😬) but it has about twelve million pockets for stuffing your bits in. Honestly - this one is daft but also… COMPLETELY LEGIT???!! It's a winner for me 😂 WOULD YOU GIVE THIS A GO? And let me know if there's any hacks you want me to test out for you - I AM WILLING TO GIVE ANYTHING A GO 💪 Just call it #inv#investigativejournalism‍♀️ 💾 Don't forget to save this hack or tag someone you think will like this!! #t#travelhacktravelhacks #pac#packinghacke#cheaptraveld#budgettravels#easyjeta#ryanairzzair









"This and cargo pants?? life changing," one fellow TikToker commented, while another added: "I spent so long looking for a travel jacket with tonnes of pockets I don’t know why I never thought of this!"

A third person asked what happens when she went through security, to which she replied: "You always take your jacket off at security! And they’re not checking allowance, just liquids and illegal items."

