A TikTok video has gone viral after a man created a permission slip to send to his girlfriend to ask for a boys night out.

In the video, TikToker @talgonza revealed her boyfriend’s group chat messages in which he and his friends were trying to organise a night out which including going to a concert and staying somewhere overnight.

The message read: “What’s up guys, trying to plan a boys trip to an Alejandro Fernandez concert. Date is September 10th (Sat) starts at 8pm.

“Location: Ontario, We can stay somewhere close that night. Tickets are $100-120. Trying to see who would be down.”

Along with the message was also a link to a slip for the girlfriend’s of the group to sign to give them permission to go.

The slip included sections for the number of alcohol units permitted, locations that will be visited, females whose company is permitted, as well as a stripper clause.

Showing the messages on the phone, the woman in the clip said: “Someone tell me why this man is sending a text message to his friends all like, ‘Oh let’s go to a concert, blah, blah, blah’ and then he’s like sending them this link right?”

@talgonza signed the permission slip #boysnightout @adrianggonza

In the caption the woman confirmed she’d signed the permission slip, ading in the comments that it had taken her partner 45 minutes to make the form.

The clip has been viewed more than 700,000 times with people in the comments saying that he’s a “keeper”.

One person wrote: “LMAOOOO. At least he is organized !”

Another said: “Confirming the Mrs has approved. Essential.”

“A keeper,” another TikToker commented.

Someone else commented: “that's actually so cute.”

