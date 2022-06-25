Glastonbury festival is off and running this weekend and everybody is either hugely excited to be there or incredibly jealous they’re at home.

Well, almost everybody.

Piers Morgan has given his opinion on the whole thing and he isn’t a fan. Of any of it.

Taking to Twitter, the presenter said: “I can’t think of anything worse in the world than being at Glastonbury trapped amid a seething mass of sweaty stinking festival revellers.”

Good job you’re not there then, Piers.

The festival is going ahead without him, and the likes of Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Foals, Sam Fender and St Vincent are all performing at Glastonbury this year.



Meanwhile, it comes after Morgan got into a bizarre on-air argument with the RMT general secretary over “comparison” to Thunderbirds villain.

With the RMT rail union launching 3 days of national strike action, the general secretary Mick Lynch appeared on Morgan’s talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss it.

At one point during the interview, Morgan showed Lynch a screenshot of a Facebook page that he believed belonged to him and took the opportunity to grill Lynch over the profile picture of Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.