Playful lions get roars of approval on public debut at Belfast Zoo

Three “playful” young lions have arrived at Belfast Zoo.

One of the lead keepers said visitors can expect plenty of antics from brothers Kumo, Djibo and Mao who have just turned two years old.

They came to Belfast from Zoo de La Boissiere du Dore in western France last week and appeared to the public on Friday.

They join a growing number of new arrivals including a chimpanzee, a Francois’ langur, a golden lion tamarin and a white-crested turaco.

Lara Clarke, curator at Belfast Zoo responsible for lions, gorillas, and chimpanzees, said they are “delighted” to welcome the animals who have been going “from strength to strength”.

The zoo’s two remaining Barbary lioness sisters, who were over 20 years old, died in March this year.

As younger lions, visitors can expect a lot of activity from the brothers, with Ms Clarke describing “a tug of war” that they can be seen playing in the enclosure with sack material.

Two of the three Northern lions who have arrived at Belfast Zoo (Belfast Zoo/PA)

She said the goal for keepers is “to keep those animals stimulated”.

“We do that through things like enrichment and the way we present their feed, so the sacks got a good bit of entertainment for an hour there,” she said.

“On our really hot days we can put in ‘bloodsicles’, just big frozen blocks of blood, which is their version of an ice lolly. It wouldn’t be my ideal choice but they absolutely love it, and also different ways of presenting their food.

“So our girls had arthritis as expected in any elderly cat, whereas our boys should be able to use our three climbing poles.”

She added: “That’s going to test all their muscles, it’s going to keep everything working the way a young lion’s body should work.”

As a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), Belfast came to have the lions through a population management and breeding programme (EEP) that ensures the genetic diversity of species in zoos across Europe.

“So, about this time last year, I was in conversation with the Northern Lion EEP,” Ms Clarke said.

“We knew our older lions were getting on a bit in age. We’re starting to see some health problems creeping in, and so we started those conversations nice and early so that they could match us with the most appropriate animals.”

She added: “We have one big paddock and one big house, so the most appropriate thing for us is to hold a bachelor group.”

Ms Clarke hopes the zoo will be able to develop and one day have a breeding programme, which would require a second enclosure for mother and cubs.

“I think people think whenever they hear of endangered species or vulnerable species, you just breed and breed and breed, but then you very quickly run out of space, so we’re here as a really important genetic reservoir,” she said.

Belfast Zoo is hoping to hold the lions until full maturity, which is four-and-a-half to five years old.

“They are juveniles,” Ms Clarke said.

“A lot of people probably come up here thinking they’re females because they haven’t got their full mane yet.”

She added: “Ideally, I’d like to have them here for a prolonged period of time, I’ve got a very new young team of zookeepers, so it’d be lovely for them to develop with the lions and build up a bond with them that I had with our previous lions.”

Lara Clarke said they are ‘delighted’ to welcome the animals (Claudia Savage/PA)

Ms Clarke admitted Djibo was her favourite of the brothers, describing him as the “most problematic” when the lions were let into their enclosure.

“He’s the one with the biggest mane, he’s got very hairy elbows and things at the minute, so he’s looking like a little teenage boy,” she said.

The zoo has also celebrated several successful births in recent months including gentoo penguin chicks, maned wolf pups, a red panda cub, a cotton-top tamarin and pancake tortoise hatchlings.

Nigel Simpson, zoo development manager, encouraged visitors to come to see the new lions who are still in their “playful stage” of life.

“They still want to play, and they’re down here at the front today, ripping sacks apart and playing with each other,” he said.

“So they’re great to see, and there is lots more to see as well.

“There’s lots of new births that we’ve had this year, so there’s plenty to see and do and if the weather holds like it has been recently, it’s a fantastic day out.”