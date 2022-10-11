Since the spooky season is fast approaching, many of us are searching for the perfect Halloween make up look to complement our costumes.



TikTok is a popular place to search for inspiration, ideas and methods for this and beauty retailer Justmylook has analysed TikTok data to rank the most popular Halloween make up, revealing which spooktacular looks we'll be seeing this year.

Each year, people are inspired by films, music, and trends when choosing their look and 2022 is no different.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Experts at the beauty retailer have revealed that the hashtag #halloweenmakeup has a whopping 5.6 billion views on TikTok and has shared the top trending make up looks that beauty lovers will be recreating this Halloween.

Here is a list of the most popular make up looks this year, according to the study:

Barbie make-up -195.5m views

@emilytembymakeup Guyss my last 2 videos of the ‘barbie challenge’ have been removed😭 They’re still up on my Instagram & YouTube so go show some love over there!!🫶🏼 links on my page🤍 #barbiemakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloween2022

It's no surprise that Barbie is top of this list, with the hashtag getting 195.5M views on the platform as many want to channel the iconic doll due to the "Barbiecore" trend along with the new long-awaited Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken set to be released next year.

Minion make-up - 99.6m views

Minion make-up has come in second place with 99.6m views on this hastag. Perhaps it's due to the roaring success of the latest film Minions: The Rise of Gru which resulted in the "Gentleminions" trend and the trend where people trick their family and friends into turning them into minions.

Harley Quinn make-up - 96.4m views

Crowd favourite, Harley Quinn is still proving popular year on year with fans, making the top three with an incredible 96.4M views.

Mermaid (Ariel) make-up - 96.3m views

@makeupbysamanthaharvey Transforming into Ariel using @Kaleidos Makeup 🧜🏽‍♀️AD #thelittlemermaid #littlemermaidcosplay #arielcosplay #arielmakeup #makeup #mua

People are searching for the mermaid look this Halloween, which may have something to do with the fact that the new Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey as Ariel is set to be released new year.





Witch make-up - 44.5m

@artistrybysaule The witch is back ✨#halloween2022 #halloweenmakeup #hocuspocuscosplay #hocuspocus #bodypainting

It's a Halloween classic that is always popular as people search for the witchy look this Halloween - maybe inspired by the recent release of the Hocus Pocus sequel...

Other popular make-up looks include Vecna from Stranger Things(36.6m) from the recent season released earlier this year, Pamela Anderson-inspired make-up at 23m views (probably caused by a resurgence in 90s make-up looks and the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy), along with channelling Twilight or The Vampire Diaries with vampire make-up (32.6m)

Full list of most popular Halloween make-up looks:

Barbie make-up -195.5M Minion make-up - 99.6M Harley Quinn make-up - 96.4M Mermaid (Ariel) make-up - 96.3M Witch make-up - 44.5M Skeleton make-up - 40.4M Vecna (Stranger Things) make-up - 36.6M Vampire make-up - 32.6M Pamela Anderson make-up - 23.0M Bridgerton make-up - 8.4M Priscilla Presley make-up - 7.7M Marilyn Monroe make-up- 7.2M Catwoman make-up - 4.6M Wonderwoman make-up - 2.5M Targaryen make-up (House of the Dragon) -155.6K

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.