Stranger Things fans spot clues Vecna was in season one

With Vecna taking centre-stage in the fourth season of Stranger Things, eagle-eyed fans have been spotting clues that he's actually been around since season one.

Those who spot a grandfather clock and hear its chime are thought to be cursed by Vecna, but if you rewind to season one, Will himself falls victim to the sound, which could explain why he was taken in the first place.

In the very first episode of the show, Will’s biking home from Mike’s house when he spots a Demogorgan's shadow and hears the clock's chime.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

