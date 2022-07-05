If you've been scrolling on TikTok, or perhaps visited your local cinema recently then you're probably aware of the new "Gentleminions" TikTok trend as it continues to wreak havoc leaving "children in tears."

So much so, that cinemas have banned groups of suited and booted teenagers from turning up to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, and mimicking the minions as part of the trend.

The internet craze has caused such a headache for cinemas that posters have been spotted at venues warning that "any groups in formal attire" with be refused entry for the children's film.

A spokesperson from Odeon told indy100: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."





Guernsey has one cinema which has had to cancel future screenings because of "stunningly bad behaviour," from throwing objects to abusing staff and vandalism.

Its cinema manager has even described how "children have been in tears" as a result of the "Gentleminions."

Mallard Cinema manager Daniel Phillips-Smith told the BBC said: "It's been absolutely heartbreaking. We've had families who won't even go back into the screen when we've tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started, and of course, the children have been in tears."

As well as upsetting other cinemagoers, the manager added the cinema had as a result of issuing refunds to customers who complained about the groups.

Elsewhere, up to £1,300 worth of refunds were similarly issued at Vue Cinema in Worcester over the group of teens participating in the viral trend.

"The trend cost me £1,300 yesterday. I had to refund all of the tickets in that theatre because of kids shouting and mimicking the Minions while the film was playing," the manager told the same publication.



“It was a group of about eight kids. Now, when we see any kids coming in to see the film dressed up we give them a warning.

“We tell them that if there is one complaint, whatever that may be, they will be kicked out of the cinema."

“It’s something being implemented across a lot of cinemas, I have colleagues in Cheltenham who I know have had problems as well.”

