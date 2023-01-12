28 porn stars booked themselves into Travelodge and it caused absolute chaos

A crew of 28 porn stars booked themselves into a Travelodge, after being kicked out of a mansion for filming explicit content - but things didn't go smoothly.

When they went to one of the budget hotel’s locations, the bosses were reportedly up in arms as they became aware that the large group filmed X-rated material.

According toThe Sun, which first reported the story, the group went to a Travelodge location in Cobalt Business Park in Newcastle to film the scenes.

They had initially booked a £10,000 mansion close by, which had a hot tub and pool, but the owner told them to get out.

The group then attempted to find another elegant place to film, but were stuck in the snow.

As a result, they booked four double rooms, which cost about £43 a night, and a family room to handle their business.

The models were said to have posed in locations like the elevators and hallways as families stayed there for holiday breaks.

An image also showed seven women dressed in lingerie on one bed.

One of the models called Lacey Amour, told the Sun that they were “trying to do” their jobs.

According to a report from BBC, Travelodge is considering taking legal action in the matter as they were unaware the adult performers were filming.

The company said they didn’t have proper “authorization” to film.

“We will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Indy100 reached out to Travelodge for comment.

