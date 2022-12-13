The biggest thing in porn is 'Fortnite' according to Pornhub

Fortnite remains Pornhub's number one most-searched-for video game, closely followed by Overwatch and Genshin Impact.

In the last 12 months, over 150 million daily users have visited the notorious porn site, with an average visit time of nine minutes and 54 seconds – a decrease of 20 seconds compared to last year’s stats.

The findings may surprise some video game fanatics after Overwatch's popular female character D.Va garnered a lot of attention on the adult site when the hotly anticipated sequel dropped, with viewers thirsting over the fictional character.

At the time, she was even said to even knock famous adult actresses off the top spots, including the likes of Valerie Kay, Sky Bri and Nina Kayy.

However, while the actual video game Overwatch came in closely after Fortnite, D.Va took the crown for ‘Most Searched Video Game Characters.’





Overwatch's D.Va was crowned the most-searched video game character Overwatch/Blizzard











Earlier this year, Pornhub unveiled users' searching habits during spooky season.



Over the Halloween period, it was revealed that viewers were on the search for Harley Quinn costumes. Pornhub's recent findings show the character still going strong as the most-searched movie character of 2022.

"Fantasy plays a big role in pornography," the findings say. "People are not simply looking for nudity; they’re interested in the scenarios that lead to each sexual encounter. It’s only natural that fans will want to see their favourite movie characters involved in sexual scenarios, so porn parodies and cosplay are popular adult film genres."

Meanwhile, Star Wars more than doubled in popularity from the previous 12 months.

In terms of Marvel characters, Black Widow, Wonder Woman, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy took spots – with Batman, Spider-Man and Deadpool marking the world's favourite DC characters.





