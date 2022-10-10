A video recreating what it would be like to witness a nuclear bomb exploding has gone viral.

Fears of nuclear escalation continue to increase after the Russian leader Vladimir Putin accused the West of “nuclear blackmail”.

Putin previously said that Moscow was ready to use “all the means at our disposal”, adding: “I’m not bluffing”, sparking fears of a descent into apocalyptic nuclear war.

Now, a video of a virtual reality simulation gives a POV perspective from a beach as bomb is detonated off-shore has gained traction online.

The footage shows the screen turn a bright white as the bomb goes off. Then, the shockwaves are seen coming across the beach and destroying the vegetation on land.

Unsurprisingly, it makes for absolutely terrifying viewing.

More than 12million people have viewed the clip on Twitter alone after being posted by the Daily Loud account.

Earlier this year Putin made clear that Russia would consider use of nuclear weapons against Nato if its territory were to be threatened as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, he warned: “To those who allow themselves to make such statements about Russia, I would like to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for some components more modern than those of the NATO countries.”

“And if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Putin added.

