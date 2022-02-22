In recent years, some former and currently incarcerated people have taken to social media to highlight their life in prison.

Whether it's showing the step-by-step process for how to make prison wine or the many ways to use a sanitary pad, it's safe to say they're making the most out of their circumstances.

In a video uploaded by TikTok account @hmpunknown, the inmate, whose bio appears to suggest he is four years into a seven-year sentence in the UK, gave viewers a tour of the cozy cell.



"When ya prison cell looking like a hotel room HMP living!!!" the onscreen text said.

The video then pans across the room which is equipped with a television, sound system, a cushioned chair, racks for clothes and a painting of Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker.

People took to the video's comments with an array of opinions, with many being shocked that his cell was way more luxurious than they'd assumed it would be.

"Can’t believe I pay tax on this," one wrote.

"Prison shouldn't even look like this. should be a bed and toilet, no more. No wonder people don't learn and lack up back inside," another added.

A third wrote: "Not sure what hotel you go to lad but that’s not even travel lodge level."

On the other hand, other's said they respected his efforts to make lemonade with lemons - and that he'd made the cell look better than their university dorm rooms.

"Something to be really proud of.well done," wrote a fourth.

A fifth added: "Looks nicer than my uni accommodation."

Elsewhere, other people made the assumption that the man is in a Category D prison, which has the lowest security.

Prisoners in Category D have minimal restrictions and can spend the day away from the prison on license to work or receive education.

But with the metal door shown in the cell, some viewers believe the man is a Category C prisoner.

Inmates in Category C prisons aren’t trusted in open settings.

Indy100 reached out to HM Police Service for comment.

