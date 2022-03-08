A clip of Russian leader Vladimir Putin belting out Blueberry Hill has resurfaced – and people are understandably confused.

Hailed the "most messed up thing you'll see on Twitter today" (or possibly ever), Putin took to the stage at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010.

He sang along to the 1958 hit as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – watched on and cheered.

The clip has made its way across social media, with one jesting Putin should "add that to the list of war crimes."

Another Twitter user compared his performance to that of the Meerkats, the fictional mascots for Compare the Market.

Singing Putin: 'Blueberry Hill' www.youtube.com





Fast forward to 2022, and with Putin's full-scale attack on Ukraine, we're almost certain the host of celebs would be squirming at the throwback clip.

Andrew Marr has also revealed a daring message Sir Elton John once gave him to pass on to the Russian leader. Recalling his appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2014, he spoke about interviewing Putin ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics.

During their conversation, Marr couldn't get something the singer said out of his head.

He explained: “I was in a slightly disturbed state myself because I’d just interviewed Elton John before I had gone out to Sochi in Russia.

“If you remember there was a great big gay rights issue at the Winter Olympics – suspicions that the Russians were homophobic.

“And Elton John said, ‘Oh, you’re off to see Vladimir Putin?’. I said, ‘Yes’. And Elton John said, "well give him a Donna Summer album and a kiss from me.”

