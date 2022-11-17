While making their way to Qatar for the World Cup, Poland's National Football team was escorted by F16 fighter jets for part of their trip.

The F16 jets flew beside the airplane carrying members of Poland's National Football team until they reached the southern border of Poland, where it meets Ukraine.

"Thank you and greetings to the pilots!" The Polish National Football Team wrote on Twitter.

Attached to the tweet was a video of two F16 fighter jets flying close to the plane.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The escort comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia have trickled into Poland.

Earlier this week, a missile hit a Polish farm located over the border of Ukraine, killing two people. It is unclear where the missile came from as both Ukraine and Russia have said it did not belong to them.

But it appears the missile strike was an accident, possibly by Ukraine, as they were launching air defenses against Russia.

Both the NATO Secretary-General and Polish President said it did not appear to be an intentional attack on Poland.

But it seems Poland took some precautions by offering fighter jets to escort the Polish National Football Team out of the country.

The video of the fighter jets flying beside the plane received over a million views on Twitter.

People joked that the planes were protecting valuable players like Robert Lewandowski.

"Efforts to keep Lewandowski safe ;)," Rolee tweeted.

"Keep Lewa safe please," Kent wrote.



"Protect Lewa at all costs," another Twitter user joked.

The team, which is in group C, is slated to play Mexico on 22 November, Saudi Arabia on 26 November, and Argentina on 30 November.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.