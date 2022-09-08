Public figures sent well wishes to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday morning after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said.

They added that she 'remained comfortable' at her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest serving monarch and currently holds second place in longest-reigning monarch in history, just behind Louis XIV.

She has served as Queen of England for 70 years.

For the last year, Her Majesty has suffered 'episodic mobility issues' that have forced to her abstain from some public events.





MPs from across the UK sent their thoughts to the Queen and the entire Royal Family.

"I know that people across Gedling will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family," Tom Randall, MP for Gedling wrote.

"Deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral. I know everyone across South Staffordshire and the country will have Her Majesty and the Royal Family in their thoughts right now," Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire tweeted.

According to reports the Queen's four children were headed to Balmoral Castle along with Prince William and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.