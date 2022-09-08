Public figures sent well wishes to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday morning after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said.
They added that she 'remained comfortable' at her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II is the UK's longest serving monarch and currently holds second place in longest-reigning monarch in history, just behind Louis XIV.
She has served as Queen of England for 70 years.
For the last year, Her Majesty has suffered 'episodic mobility issues' that have forced to her abstain from some public events.
\u201cThe whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.\n\nMy thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.\u201d— Liz Truss (@Liz Truss) 1662637151
\u201cMy prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.\n\nMay God\u2019s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.\u201d— Archbishop of Canterbury (@Archbishop of Canterbury) 1662638913
\u201cAlong with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. \n\nMy thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.\u201d— Keir Starmer (@Keir Starmer) 1662638018
\u201cAll of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty\u2019s health.\nMy thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.\u201d— Nicola Sturgeon (@Nicola Sturgeon) 1662638205
MPs from across the UK sent their thoughts to the Queen and the entire Royal Family.
"I know that people across Gedling will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family," Tom Randall, MP for Gedling wrote.
"Deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral. I know everyone across South Staffordshire and the country will have Her Majesty and the Royal Family in their thoughts right now," Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire tweeted.
\u201cMy thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time.\u201d— Sajid Javid (@Sajid Javid) 1662641571
\u201cDreadful news from Buckingham Palace concerning the Queen\u2019s health. \n\nThe thoughts and prayers of the whole nation and huge numbers of people around the world are with her and her family at this time.\u201d— Nigel Farage (@Nigel Farage) 1662637935
According to reports the Queen's four children were headed to Balmoral Castle along with Prince William and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall.
