A journalist called out Queen Elizabeth II for attending a horse show just days after pulling out of a work appearance because of health concerns, but some people found his comments unfair to the Queen.

In an article for The Mirror,it was reported that the Queen happily attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday despite canceling her scheduled attendance at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to "episodic mobility problems".

The Queen, 96, has suffered from these episodes for over a year. Every now and then the Queen cancels an appearance due to the issues which make it difficult to move independently.



But some found the Queen's sudden public appearance at the horse show a bit strange, given her cancellation of an important state event, including one journalist who tweeted jokingly about the Queen's attendance.

"Who else would get away with ringing in sick to miss the year's most important work commitment then two days later go to a horse show?" Kevin Maguire wrote on Twitter.

While calling in sick to work, then going to a more fun event may be taboo for most people. Repliers felt Maguire's criticism of the Queen was a bit harsh given her age and status.

"Uncalled for. I'm pretty certain that the Range Rover seat is a lot more comfortable than a wooden throne or the back seat of an old Rolls-Royce and steps to climb. How many 96 year olds do you know who work?" Steve replied to Maguire.

"She's 96 with mobility issues. Perhaps walking in full regalia then sitting for hours in an uncomfortable chair is more challenging than sitting in her car for a bit then having a short pootle about," Vikki wrote.

The Windsor Horse Show occurs every year at Windsor Castle. The Queen has attended the event nearly every year since it began.



Photos from the event showed Queen Elizabeth II smiling with excitement from the front seat of a Range Rover as horses walked by. In multiple photos, the Queen could be seen laughing.

This was the first public event the Queen has attended since attending the memorial service for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh in March.

