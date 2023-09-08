Queen’s corgis ‘thriving’ one year on, Sarah, Duchess of York reveals

The late Queen’s corgis are thriving one year on from her death, Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed.

Elizabeth II’s former daughter-in-law took in the monarch’s final two corgis, Muick and Sandy, after she died, giving them a home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The duchess said the two dogs were doing well and told how the late Queen “entrusted” her with their care.

She shared a photo of herself crouching on the edge of a field with Sandy and Muick as she commemorated the anniversary of Elizabeth II’s death.

The pair, who brought the Queen joy during the pandemic and were gifts from her son the Duke of York, played a sweet role at her committal service at Windsor Castle last September.

The neatly groomed young dogs were brought into the castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of the service for family and trusted staff in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor with Sugar, one of the royal corgis, in 1959 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA

The duchess, nicknamed Fergie, wrote: “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen.

“She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

The Queen with her corgis in 1973 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA

The Queen had fallen in love with her father George VI’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.