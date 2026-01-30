Trump brushes off accusation of sleeping in Cabinet meeting: 'It got pretty boring'

President Donald Trump brushed off claims that he fell asleep during a recent press conference-style Cabinet meeting, insisting he simply found parts of it dull.

Trump told officials that the previous session “got pretty boring,” laughing off suggestions that closing his eyes meant he was dozing off.

He said he didn’t sleep but “just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here,” and joked about critics misreading a blink.

Trump has declined to take questions from reporters at the meeting and shortened the proceedings, aiming to avoid marathon speeches that stretched over three hours last time.

