Melania: 20 Days to History, a new documentary-film taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the life of US First Lady, Melania Trump, in the lead-up to her husband's January 2025 inauguration, has hit theaters. But is it actually any good?

Well, the messaging is confusing, to say the least.

The film was produced by Trump herself and director Brett Ratner, and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

"I want to show the American people my journey from private citizen to first lady", she says in the documentary of her decision to let the public into her private life, as she discusses personal struggles from the death of her mother in 2024, to her inner-circle relationships with long-time stylist, Hervé Pierre, and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Before the documentary even came out it was subject to controversy, particularly as it's been released during a time of civil unrest in the US, most notably following the mass protests prompted by two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Now that it's out in the open, it's clear that film critics and the First Lady's fan base could not have more differing opinions on the documentary's content.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the 1-hour-44-minute production has a 99 per cent audience score, with over 100 verified reviews. Meanwhile, over with the critics, it's sat at just 7 per cent.

"Melania mistakes its subject’s fame for star quality, and mistakes a life of leisure for one of accomplishment and importance, forcing Ratner to create a film that’s all lazy patchwork", a critic from Decider wrote, scoring it one out of five.

"I don’t want to blow anyone’s minds here or throw you off your balance when I inform you that the Melania documentary, now in theaters, is terrible", another from The Daily Beast added.

"To call 'Melania' vapid would do a disservice to the plumes of florid vape smoke that linger around British teenagers", The Independent echoed.



Rotten Tomatoes

Doesn't sound too promising, does it?

Well, you only have to look over at the audience reviews to be convinced otherwise.

"A fantastic flick, our theater was sold out and erupted in applause and cheers at the end of the show. Melania is a wonderful human, a class act and America is blessed she is once again our First Lady. This behind the scenes sneak peek was so well done and such a wonderful watch. A must see", one gushed, awarding it five stars.

"What a beautiful First Lady we are so blessed to have in the White House! Such composure, kindness, and grace!", another wrote.

"Most elegant First Lady we have ever had. Her attention to detail was on full display. This was a fascinating movie to watch and the music was great!", a third penned.

If you weren't already confused about whether to go and watch it - this certainly won't help.

Why not read...

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump's new documentary

Trump dodges 'corruption' questions around Melania's Amazon Prime documentary

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel